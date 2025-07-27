Navios Maritime Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th.

Navios Maritime Partners has a payout ratio of 1.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $15.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.3%.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Down 0.1%

NMM opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $65.89.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Navios Maritime Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

