NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Issues Earnings Results

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 519.20 ($6.98) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 508.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 469.30. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 309 ($4.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 537.20 ($7.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 495 ($6.65) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at NatWest Group

In other news, insider Gill Whitehead acquired 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.73) per share, with a total value of £2,850.69 ($3,831.06). Also, insider Geeta Gopalan acquired 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.73) per share, with a total value of £3,106.20 ($4,174.44). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,552 shares of company stock worth $2,781,552. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

