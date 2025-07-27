NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2025

NatWest Group (LON:NWGGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 519.20 ($6.98) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 508.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 469.30. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 309 ($4.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 537.20 ($7.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 495 ($6.65) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NatWest Group

Insider Transactions at NatWest Group

In other news, insider Gill Whitehead acquired 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.73) per share, with a total value of £2,850.69 ($3,831.06). Also, insider Geeta Gopalan acquired 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.73) per share, with a total value of £3,106.20 ($4,174.44). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,552 shares of company stock worth $2,781,552. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.