National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $86.58 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $89.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 497.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

