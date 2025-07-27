Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Today – July 24th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, NVE, Nano Dimension, and Clene are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves researching, developing or commercializing technologies that manipulate materials at the nanoscale (1–100 nanometers). Such firms may work on nanomaterials, nanoelectronics, nanomedicine or other applications that exploit novel physical, chemical or biological properties at extremely small dimensions. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the long-term growth potential offered by breakthroughs in molecular- and atomic-scale engineering. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

NYSE:ONTO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.30. The company had a trading volume of 427,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.41. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $228.42.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.26. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $241.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $15.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.78. The company had a trading volume of 65,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.66. NVE has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

NASDAQ:NNDM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,028. Nano Dimension has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Clene stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,836. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $31.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85.

