Music Stocks To Watch Today – July 25th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Spotify Technology are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating within the music industry—such as record labels, streaming platforms, concert promoters and music publishers. By buying music stocks, investors gain exposure to revenues generated from album and track sales, streaming royalties, live performances and licensing deals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,515,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,667,059. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.82. 20,121,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,098,906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $13.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $695.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,344. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $615.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $300.57 and a 1 year high of $785.00.

