MRP Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 39,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 459,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,471,000 after buying an additional 49,293 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 8.6% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $229.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.81 and its 200 day moving average is $227.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.