MRP Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,068,000 after acquiring an additional 871,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,439,000 after acquiring an additional 881,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,133,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,930,000 after acquiring an additional 230,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Ares Capital by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,678,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $23.11 on Friday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 93.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. B. Riley raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

