MRP Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 254,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $2,380,959.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,749,790 shares in the company, valued at $16,378,034.40. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 111,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $1,039,998.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,442,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,505,544. This trade represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 961,289 shares of company stock worth $9,247,847. Corporate insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.59. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 68.55% and a negative net margin of 184.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

