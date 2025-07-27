MRP Capital Investments LLC Buys 147 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,353 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,473,132,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,411,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,568,000 after purchasing an additional 882,233 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

