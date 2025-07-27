MRP Capital Investments LLC Boosts Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BITB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth about $166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $66.49.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

