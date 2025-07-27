Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.83. 15,035,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 42,544,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MARA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 46.68%. The company had revenue of $213.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 176,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,744. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $536,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,946,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,035,758.08. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,591 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 375.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.