Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 22,690,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 120,365,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 275.73% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The firm had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

