LUCE Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (LUCE)

LUCE (LUCE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. LUCE has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of LUCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LUCE has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One LUCE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUCE Token Profile

LUCE’s total supply is 999,999,996 tokens. The official website for LUCE is pump.fun/cbdcxko9qavr9hfshgpebg3zekoraed7w1jfq2o3pump.

LUCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUCE (LUCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. LUCE has a current supply of 999,999,996. The last known price of LUCE is 0.00405382 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,924,507.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CBdCxKo9QavR9hfShgpEBG3zekorAeD7W1jfq2o3pump.”

