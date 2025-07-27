LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,876,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.28% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $550,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.3%

USMV stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

