LPL Financial LLC Acquires 677,193 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,948,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677,193 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $984,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,263.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 64,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 59,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $98.45 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.95. The company has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

