LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 1,453.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,795,000 after purchasing an additional 971,814 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,747,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 786.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 959,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,849,000 after acquiring an additional 851,115 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 871,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,026,000 after acquiring an additional 613,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,032,000 after acquiring an additional 522,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.15.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $380.04 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $396.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total value of $573,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,830.60. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

