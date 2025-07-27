Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $421.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $465.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $451,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $221,790,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

