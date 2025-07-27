loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Sells $243,194.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 121,597 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $243,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,340,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,680,194. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,326 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $537,325.26.

On Monday, July 21st, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 672,865 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $1,359,187.30.

On Friday, July 18th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 9,153 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $18,306.00.

loanDepot Stock Performance

LDI stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $585.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $273.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.11 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. Research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilshire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 39.8% in the first quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in loanDepot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in loanDepot by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group set a $1.40 price target on shares of loanDepot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

