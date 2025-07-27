Lagrange (LA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $69.85 Million

Lagrange (LA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Lagrange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lagrange has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Lagrange has a market capitalization of $69.85 million and $17.82 million worth of Lagrange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lagrange

Lagrange’s launch date was June 3rd, 2025. Lagrange’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lagrange is www.lagrangefoundation.org. Lagrange’s official Twitter account is @lagrangefndn.

Lagrange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lagrange (LA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lagrange has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 193,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lagrange is 0.36504698 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $17,248,886.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lagrangefoundation.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lagrange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lagrange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lagrange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

