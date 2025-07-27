Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 177 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

