Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,018,000 after buying an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Aflac by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 70,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aflac from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays set a $98.00 price target on Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.18.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

