Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 414 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $109.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $110.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

