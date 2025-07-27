KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Trims Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,205,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,870,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,748,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,541 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,882,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,778,000 after buying an additional 1,404,034 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 406.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,516,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,207,000 after buying an additional 1,216,548 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

