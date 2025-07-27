KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 100 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,968,000 after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 510,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,524,000 after buying an additional 266,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,752,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,852,000 after buying an additional 59,525 shares during the period.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.50.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.8%

LAD stock opened at $312.33 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.32 and a 1-year high of $405.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.53 and its 200-day moving average is $324.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,974.08. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.