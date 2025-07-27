KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 198.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 25,945 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 211.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 40.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 127.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $975,174.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

