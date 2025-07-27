KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 1,200 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Maximus by 70.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Maximus by 67.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 114,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 32.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Maximus by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $572,742.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,157.90. This represents a 35.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.64. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

