KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,247,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,555,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 472.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,149,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,714 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $51,179,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $49,228,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.95. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

