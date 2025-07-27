KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK opened at $70.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 88.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

