KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $1.88 Million Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 27.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WESCO International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 1,286.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $214.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.12. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.21 and a fifty-two week high of $216.17.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.40%. WESCO International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $550,196.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,262.34. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WESCO International from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens downgraded WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on WESCO International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WESCO International

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.