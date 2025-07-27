KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $1.83 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average is $112.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.34, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $662,879.16. Following the transaction, the president owned 150,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

