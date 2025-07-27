KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $1.52 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $3,471,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 37.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 110.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 327.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $168.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.92 and a 12-month high of $170.85.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.88.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

