KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Cuts Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $134.91 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $560.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson purchased 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,659.10. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,876.85. This trade represents a 50.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

