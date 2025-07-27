KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 2,100 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth $1,364,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in GameStop by 50.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 39,386 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in GameStop by 146.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 31.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GME stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $35.81.
Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.
In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $267,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 116,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,764.58. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $315,685. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
