KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 1,700 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.3%

FCN stock opened at $173.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.75 and a twelve month high of $231.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.10 and its 200-day moving average is $170.02.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $943.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.38 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,294.20. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

