KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,414,000 after buying an additional 1,328,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $104,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,261,000 after acquiring an additional 972,708 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $54,738,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $31,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $2,292,117.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,394 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,383.38. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

