Jennifer L. Klobnak Acquires 3,000 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer L. Klobnak purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. This trade represents a 3.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RLI Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $67.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.67. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $91.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. RLI’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLI. Compass Point lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

