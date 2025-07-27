ITM POWER (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ITM POWER (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $0.85. ITM POWER shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 170 shares traded.

ITM POWER Stock Down 6.8%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.87.

ITM POWER Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

