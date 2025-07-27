iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $176.13 and last traded at $176.10, with a volume of 74118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.41.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 488.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

