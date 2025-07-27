iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 264,460 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,616,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0%

HDV stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.46.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.