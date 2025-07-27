iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $49.53.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

