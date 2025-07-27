Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,261,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $233.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.48. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $233.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

