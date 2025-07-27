Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) Stock Price Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. 149,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 198,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90.
