Intellus Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Intellus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 2.1% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $299.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.27 and a 200 day moving average of $290.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

