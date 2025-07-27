Intellus Advisors LLC Buys 6,589 Shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

Intellus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,002,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,150,000 after purchasing an additional 147,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,672,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 68,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 46,013 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 164.1% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,346 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JPLD opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

