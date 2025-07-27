Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading 6.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.67. 2,881,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,011,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.21.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,154.10% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $104,617.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 106,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,989.24. The trade was a 6.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,799 shares of company stock valued at $156,089. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 76.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

