Insider Selling: Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) CEO Sells $302,774.04 in Stock

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) CEO Conrad Wai sold 91,197 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $302,774.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,403,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,287.32. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Conrad Wai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Conrad Wai sold 118,600 shares of Clover Health Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $390,194.00.

Clover Health Investments Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $3.04 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Palacios Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

