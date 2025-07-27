Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Buys $20,223.50 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 550 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $20,223.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 95,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,080.06. This trade represents a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FFIN opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIN. Hovde Group upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,470 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

