Insider Buying: Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Insider Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) insider Edward G. Canup bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $24,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,056.18. This represents a 10.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.62.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
