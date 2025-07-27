Insider Buying: Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Insider Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) insider Edward G. Canup bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $24,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,056.18. This represents a 10.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

About Colony Bankcorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 212,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 60.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 144,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

