Insider Buying: Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON) Director Purchases C$27,191.10 in Stock

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report) Director Karin Sigrid Thorburn purchased 7,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,191.10.

Karin Sigrid Thorburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Karin Sigrid Thorburn bought 11,800 shares of Blue Moon Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,002.00.

Blue Moon Metals Trading Up 0.3%

MOON opened at C$3.52 on Friday. Blue Moon Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$4.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.24. The company has a market cap of C$222.65 million, a P/E ratio of -385.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Blue Moon Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

About Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

