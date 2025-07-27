Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its position in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ingevity by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,239,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 938,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,168,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 686,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,974,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 511,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
Ingevity Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.38. Ingevity Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.
